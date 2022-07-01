Leaked Josh Duggar Prison Recording: Inmates Lash Out At Texas Jail’s Special Treatment For Convicted Sex Offender

Inmates at the Texas prison where Josh Duggar will spend the next 12 years were caught on a secret jailhouse recording bemoaning how they were forced to clean the jail before the disgraced reality television star arrived this week.

In a leaked six-minute audio tape from inside the Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville outside of Dallas, Texas, a group of inmates provided commentary as Duggar—or Inmate # 42501-509—settled into his new home.