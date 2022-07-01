The disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting reality television star, 34, began serving his 151-month sentence this week after being convicted on child pornography charges at the Federal Correctional Institute, Seagoville, outside of Dallas, Texas.

It is there where inmate 42501-509 is confined to his new home, a tiny cell, at the notorious "pedophile prison," known in legal communities for its high-end treatment program for sex offenders.