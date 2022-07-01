Protestors Flood The Streets Of Akron Over Jayland Walker's Death After 25-Year-Old Is Shot At '90 TIMES' By Police

Bowery Street, Church Street, and University Avenue between Broadway and Main streets will also be closed until Tuesday due to the demonstrations. The city also called off this weekend's Rib, White and Blue Festival.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller came out and spoke with protesters, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

"We support everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate, but they can't [block] the roadway," Miller said. "We're not coming out here to silence any concerns. We respect the right to peacefully protest, but not in the roadway creating the obstruction, the hazards and everything else."