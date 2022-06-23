'Road-Tripping To Visit My Bestie': Anna Duggar Seemingly Visits Disgraced Husband Josh Behind Bars On Her 34th Birthday

At this time, Radar can confirm that Josh is still holed up at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas due to overcrowding at the federal prison he is set to be transferred to.

Although she did not mention Josh in her post, fans are convinced Anna will be paying him a visit considering her wedding reference. They have been married since 2008, welcoming their seventh child last October.

Two methods for detainee visitation are usually available per the jail's website, citing one option from a visitation kiosk in the lobby of the detention center and the other being remote from any computer with a camera, microphone, and internet connection.