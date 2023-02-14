Vladimir Putin Refuses To Fly, Anxious Russian President 'Only Travels By Armored Trains' As Fears Of Assassination Grow

"It looks like he fears for his life," said Shvets. "Poison is the weapon of complete villains. And who now has this weapon, even he does not know. This is a source of very great stress for him."

Putin has been utilizing an armored train for his travel around Russia, reportedly ceasing any use of his presidential plane as the tension between nations rages on.

The train is camouflaged in gray and red and appears like all the other passenger trains but has secret radio antennae for special communications fixed to the roof of the carriages, according to the Daily Star.