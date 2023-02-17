Former 'Sex & The City' Star Chris Noth Ruthlessly Trolled For 'Desperate' Card Game Ad After Being Axed From Reboot

And Just Like That... Chris Noth became the laughing stock of the internet. The actor was ridiculed by social media users after he posted a promotional video for a gaming app on Instagram, nearly a year after he lost his spot on the HBO series reboot after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

From Mr. Big to Mr. Embarrassing, internet trolls sounded off with shady remarks and did not let Noth and his collaboration with the card game app slide after his 2021 sexual assault accusations.