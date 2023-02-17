Former 'Sex & The City' Star Chris Noth Ruthlessly Trolled For 'Desperate' Card Game Ad After Being Axed From Reboot
And Just Like That... Chris Noth became the laughing stock of the internet. The actor was ridiculed by social media users after he posted a promotional video for a gaming app on Instagram, nearly a year after he lost his spot on the HBO series reboot after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
From Mr. Big to Mr. Embarrassing, internet trolls sounded off with shady remarks and did not let Noth and his collaboration with the card game app slide after his 2021 sexual assault accusations.
"Listen, we all need ways to escape the grind. For me, I like to kickback and play Gin Rummy Stars," Noth began the video advertisement, according to the Daily Mail.
In the since-deleted video, Noth continued to promote the gaming app that "helps improve brain skills" and claimed that it was "totally free" to play. While the gaming app was free to download, users could buy token for a price tag ranging from $4.99 to $99.
To make matters worse, many viewers speculated that the advertisement was made through Cameo, a service that connects fans to celebrities through paid custom videos.
"Imagine using Cameo to make a cheap internet commercial," commented one Instagram user.
According to Noth's official Cameo page, the actor charges $850 a pop for personalized "business video" messages.
Another comment on the video acknowledged Noth's fall from fame after from his 2021 scandal.
"Seems like the a fine way for a career to end," the comment read.
Several other users called the actor's collab with Gin Rummy Star's account "desperate."
Following his 2021 accusations, Noth's scenes in the Sex and The City reboot were scrubbed — and his character was killed off in the first episode.
Ironically, Noth's character died while using a Peloton exercise bike, which he had also done a commercial for. Peloton followed HBO's path and removed the commercials from the air in light of the scandal.
Noth denied the allegations and insisted that the "encounters were consensual."
No criminal charges or civil lawsuit were brought over the allegations.