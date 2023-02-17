'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Biermann Facing Foreclosure, Georgia Mansion To Hit 'Auction Block'
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, are facing foreclosure as their $2.6 million Georgia mansion is set to hit the auction block.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Fulton County records show that Truist Bank has hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage the Bravolebrity and former NFL player received in 2013.
A notice published by the bank earlier this month said the mansion is scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse.
It is set to go down March 7, meaning the sprawling 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property in the Manor Golf & Country Club that features a big pool, basketball court, and master elevator may soon no longer be theirs.
On a previous episode of Don't Be Tardy, Zolciak gave a tour of their abode, visiting the bedrooms as well as other places in the house, including the bar area, study, and her personal favorite: the Hollywood room that came equipped with a massive chandelier.
"The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed," court docs stated.
Previous court documents obtained by The Sun last year indicated the couple had "failed to pay back" a $300,000 loan after their long-running TV show was canceled.
- NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo Over Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racist Remarks — At Least For Now!
- Kim Zolociak-Biermann's 20-Year-Old Daughter Arrested For DUI, Lawyer Claims She Was 'Anxious' Not Intoxicated
- Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo & Andy Cohen, Accuses Them Of Ignoring Kim Biermann's Alleged Racism
Zolciak and Biermann's home was reportedly foreclosed upon "because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness."
Interestingly, Zolciak denied the reports of foreclosure back in November 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates?" she asked via social media.
Zolciak doubled down, "I'm here until I f---ing wanna move out, until I decide I don't wanna live here anymore. So enjoy the view, haters, because you're gonna be seeing it for quite some time."