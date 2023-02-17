'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Biermann Facing Foreclosure, Georgia Mansion To Hit 'Auction Block'

A notice published by the bank earlier this month said the mansion is scheduled to be sold to the highest bidder on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse.

It is set to go down March 7, meaning the sprawling 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property in the Manor Golf & Country Club that features a big pool, basketball court, and master elevator may soon no longer be theirs.

On a previous episode of Don't Be Tardy, Zolciak gave a tour of their abode, visiting the bedrooms as well as other places in the house, including the bar area, study, and her personal favorite: the Hollywood room that came equipped with a massive chandelier.