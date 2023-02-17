Kate Bosworth Close To Finalizing Divorce With Ex Michael Polish As Romance With Justin Long Heats Up
Kate Bosworth appears ready to wrap up her divorce from ex Michael Polish as her relationship with actor Justin Long becomes serious, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bosworth, 40, has informed the court she has turned over her final list of financial records to her ex, Michael.
Bosworth said she handed over her bank and tax statements along with a detailed income and expense report. The move signals the two are close to finalizing their divorce.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bosworth announced she was splitting from her partner of 10 years in August 2021.
The couple said, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time.”
“We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands,” the statement added.
- Kate Bosworth’s Estranged Husband Demands Prenup Be Enforced In Divorce As Actress Moves On To Justin Long
- Kate Bosworth Demands Estranged Husband Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Reveals Prenup In Divorce
- Kate Bosworth Is Dating Justin Long, Couple Spotted Packing On PDA Months After Actress Announces Split From Husband Michael Polish
A couple of months later, Bosworth started to be linked to Long, which they later confirmed.
Bosworth waited until July 2022 to file her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. She listed the date of marriage as August 31, 2013, and the date of separation as June 1, 2021.
The two were married for 7 years and 9 months. They share no children. Both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and both agreed to enforce the terms of their prenup.
The case has yet to be closed.
Bosworth and Long’s romance continues to grow stronger and the two recently spent Valentine’s Day together.
Long said about his girlfriend, “She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time.”
“She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind,” he added. “She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease.”