German Woman Claims To Have 'Evidence' That Proves She's Missing Child Madeleine McCann
A German woman made a shocking claim that she is Madeleine McCann, the British child who was kidnapped while on holiday with her parents in 2007. The woman alleged she had "evidence" to prove she wasn't bluffing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McCann was only 3 years old when her parents discovered her missing from her bed during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
The controversial case has perplexed true crime aficionados for almost two decades after the so-called botched investigation failed to reunite the missing toddler with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.
Over the years, the high-profile case has brought several accusations from individuals who claimed to be the missing girl; however, one woman's Instagram has gained traction among internet sleuths.
The unnamed woman behind the account, @IAmMadeleineMcCann, shared photos of similar unique markings that she believed she had in common with McCann.
The German woman alleged she had the same distinctive dark speck in her eye and birthmark on her leg as the missing toddler.
In addition to claiming the unique markings as evidence, the woman shared that she hoped a DNA test would prove her theory.
"Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann I think I can be Madeleine. I need DNA test," read the account's bio.
The woman stated that she was 21 years old but believed she was lied to about her age.
While the woman's claims are circumstantial, she amassed 25,000 new followers overnight but many questioned her motives.
"We’re you adopted when you were young? If not how do you think this makes your parents feel," read one user's comment on a recent photo of the woman.
In another picture from the woman's account, she posted an image of her as a child along with a caption that listed reasons why she felt she was the missing girl.
"First reason..I don't remember most of my childhood but my earliest memory is very strong and It's about holidays in hot place where was beach and White or very light coloured buildings with apartments," the woman wrote.
The woman continued to recall a vague memory when she "saw turtles on the beach" and noted, "I don't see my family in this memory."
The woman made another post that featured a sketch of a suspect taken from the McCann family's website, which was set up to field tips and bring awareness to their daughter's case.
"| recognise this person.. it looks very similar to my abuser. I need you to help me because Police ignore me," the woman captioned the post.
The woman followed up that post with another claiming that she confronted the father, Peter Ney, of a suspect in the case, Martin Ney — and alleged he abused her as a child.
"He was very upset and finagled me in the face with his fist as soon as I told him who I was and that I knew everything," the woman said of the alleged interaction with Peter.