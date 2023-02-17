German Woman Claims To Have 'Evidence' That Proves She's Missing Child Madeleine McCann

A German woman made a shocking claim that she is Madeleine McCann, the British child who was kidnapped while on holiday with her parents in 2007. The woman alleged she had "evidence" to prove she wasn't bluffing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McCann was only 3 years old when her parents discovered her missing from her bed during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The controversial case has perplexed true crime aficionados for almost two decades after the so-called botched investigation failed to reunite the missing toddler with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.