Fibers Believed To Be From Madeleine McCann's Pajamas Found In Back Of Longtime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Van

Besides slamming Wolters’ claims that investigators found new evidence, Brueckner’s lawyer also criticized the prosecutor for withholding Madeleine’s file from him and his client so they could properly see the alleged evidence for themselves.

“This is bull----,” Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher told the outlet on Wednesday. “Listen to the interview, the prosecutor said they had new evidence but he then says it not forensic evidence.”

“Are fibers not forensic evidence?” he continued. “For almost two years we have tried to access the Madeleine McCann files from the prosecutor so we can see the evidence but so far nothing.”

“The position is still the same, he denies any involvement and we will not be saying anything further until we see the files,” Fulscher added, categorically denying any wrongdoing on behalf of his client.