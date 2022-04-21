Your tip
BREAKING NEWS

Suspect In Madeleine McCann's Disappearance Reportedly Charged In Germany

Apr. 21 2022, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

A man in Germany has reportedly been charged in connection with Madeleine McCann's disappearance 15 years after she went missing.

According to AFP, the Portuguese prosecutor's office announced the news on Thursday.

madeleine mccann suspect charged germany disappearance
Source: FEDERAL CRIMINAL POLICE OFFICE

McCann went missing on May 3, 2007, just days after she turned four. Her parents discovered she was missing from their villa at the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz after they left her sleeping to dine with friends.

In 2020, German police announced they were investigating an imprisoned German man in connection to her disappearance. Law enforcement said at the time that they believed he had killed her. His identity has not been revealed.

This is a developing story...

