Madeleine McCann Main Suspect Christian Brueckner CHARGED With 17 Years Of Sexual Offenses In Portugal
Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, was recently charged with several sex crimes that took place over a 17-year period in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shocking development comes nearly six months after Brueckner was named a formal suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine after she went missing from a Praia da Luz, Portugal, resort 15 years ago.
According to the German prosecutors who charged the 45-year-old convicted pedophile, Brueckner was charged with committing a series of “vile crimes” across Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
Although Brueckner was charged with multiple sexual offenses, the German prosecutors revealed none of the charges are related to the disappearance of Madeleine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brueckner has regularly denied any involvement in the 3-year-old’s disappearance.
In April, shortly after Brueckner was officially named the main suspect in the toddler’s disappearance, Kate and Gerry McCann spoke out and admitted they have “not given up hope” that their daughter – who would now be 19 years old – is still alive.
"We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an arguido in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine," the McCanns said at the time.
"This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan police," Madeleine’s parents continued. "Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her."
Shortly after Brueckner was named a suspect, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters announced that fibers believed to have been from Madeleine’s personal belongings were found in the back of the 45-year-old German suspect’s campervan.
“The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Wolters revealed in May.
Despite the development, Brueckner’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, criticized Wolters’ claim and called the alleged new evidence “bulls---.”
“This is bull----,” Fulscher responded. “Listen to the interview, the prosecutor said they had new evidence but he then says it not forensic evidence.”
“Are fibers not forensic evidence?” he continued. “For almost two years we have tried to access the Madeleine McCann files from the prosecutor so we can see the evidence but so far nothing.”
“The position is still the same, he denies any involvement and we will not be saying anything further until we see the files,” Fulscher finished.
Brueckner and his lawyer have responded to the newly announced charges.