Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, was recently charged with several sex crimes that took place over a 17-year period in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking development comes nearly six months after Brueckner was named a formal suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine after she went missing from a Praia da Luz, Portugal, resort 15 years ago.