Madeleine McCann's Parents Speak Out After Suspect Is Identified In Daughter's 2007 Disappearance: 'We Have Not Given Up Hope'

"This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan police," they continued, adding, "Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her."

Portuguese prosecutors broke the news Thursday that a suspect had been formally identified in the 2007 case, although they did not share his name.

Christian Brueckner, was however, previously named by German authorities as a suspect in 2020, but he has not been charged with any crime. Brueckner is currently in prison in Germany on unrelated sexual assault and drug convictions.

The inmate has denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance, the Associated Press reported.