JonBenét Ramsey's Father Accuses Boulder Police Of Intentionally Withholding DNA Evidence, Claims They 'Wanted' Him & Wife Patsy To Be Guilty

An unearthed 1997 DNA test allegedly showed that DNA evidence that was gathered under JonBenét's fingernails and on her clothing did not match her parents or anyone else closely associated with the case. Instead, it belonged to an unidentified male.

A new book has sent shockwaves with the discovery. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman's Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen's Murder focused on the late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who attempted to solve the murder until he died in 2010.

Although there were clues that someone else could have been behind the vicious killing, police in Colorado had indicated the Ramseys were "under an umbrella of suspicion."