JonBenét Ramsey's Father Accuses Boulder Police Of Intentionally Withholding DNA Evidence, Claims They 'Wanted' Him & Wife Patsy To Be Guilty
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, claimed police rushed to conclusions and withheld crucial DNA evidence that would exclude himself and his late wife Patsy from being prime suspects in the years-old cold case that has gripped the nation.
RadarOnline.com has learned John said that investigators were quick to assume he and Patsy were involved soon after their beauty queen daughter was tragically found dead inside their basement on December 26, 1996.
An unearthed 1997 DNA test allegedly showed that DNA evidence that was gathered under JonBenét's fingernails and on her clothing did not match her parents or anyone else closely associated with the case. Instead, it belonged to an unidentified male.
A new book has sent shockwaves with the discovery. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman's Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen's Murder focused on the late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who attempted to solve the murder until he died in 2010.
Although there were clues that someone else could have been behind the vicious killing, police in Colorado had indicated the Ramseys were "under an umbrella of suspicion."
John and Patsy weren't formally cleared as suspects until 2008, although they were never officially charged. Patsy died of cancer in 2006.
In a newly published interview with The Sun conducted last December, John accused Boulder PD of intentionally withholding the details about the unidentified DNA and allegedly leaking faulty information in an attempt to get him and Patsy to turn on one another under the assumption the "parents did it."
"They released a lot of misleading information at best [to the press] and withheld the DNA thing, they didn't tell the DA's office about that for months," said John.
"They thought one of us would confess and say, 'well, it was Patsy, she did it, enough of this craziness' or vice versa," he further alleged to the publication. "That was the strategy. Their whole case against us was 'we didn't act right' that morning."
An autopsy determined that she died of strangulation and a blow to the head.
"We recognize that many articles and books have been written about this tragic homicide," Boulder's public information officer, Dionne Waugh, shared in a recent statement. "We have not read this newest book which, apparently, contains allegations from the late 1990s."
"Boulder Police is working with multiple agencies, including the FBI, the District Attorney's Office, Colorado's Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and several private DNA laboratories across the country."