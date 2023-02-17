Senator John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For Clinical Depression Following Health Concerns

Democrat Senator John Fetterman checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression after a series of recent health scares, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The senator's chief of staff confirmed that Fetterman was receiving inpatient care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Pennsylvania lawmaker suffered a stroke last May before beating his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections.