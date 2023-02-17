Senator John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For Clinical Depression Following Health Concerns
Democrat Senator John Fetterman checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression after a series of recent health scares, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The senator's chief of staff confirmed that Fetterman was receiving inpatient care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday.
The 53-year-old Pennsylvania lawmaker suffered a stroke last May before beating his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections.
The senator has struggled on his road to recovery since his stroke. Fetterman's office shared that in recent weeks, his condition became more "severe."
According to the Daily Mail, Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson revealed his boss "has experienced depression off and on throughout his life," but said a recent exam from Dr. Brian Monahan, congress' attending physician, prompted the senator to seek further treatment at Walter Reed.
"John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said. Critics of the unconventional lawmaker accused Fetterman of being unfit for office due to his health condition last year.
Following his stroke in May, Fetterman struggled to communicate from the campaign trail and experienced sensory issues typical of those recovering from his condition.
Dr. Oz supporters warned that Fetterman's failing health could keep him from being an effective representative in office.
- Matt Gaetz Cleared: DOJ Decides Not To Charge Embattled Congressman After Years-Long Sex Trafficking Investigation
- Culture Wars: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Sign A Bill BANNING Drag Shows To 'Protect Kids'
- 'I've Never Lost A Race': Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Exploring 2024 Presidential Race
Last week, the newly sworn-in senator was hospitalized at George Washington University Hospital after he complained of feeling light-headed while at a Democratic retreat. Fetterman was released after two nights of observation. Doctors confirmed that he did not suffer a second stroke.
Following his short stint in the hospital, Fetterman was seen back in the office for a debriefing after UFOs were spotted over US airspace.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The senator declined to comment but aides from his office told the New York Times that Fetterman's transition to the senator was "vastly more difficult by the strains of his recovery."
Aides elaborated that Fetterman was battling "a physical impairment and serious mental health challenges" since his stroke.