John Fetterman Begged Dr. Oz’s Ex-Pal Oprah For Endorsement Behind The Scenes For Months

The mogul’s decision to lend her support to Fetterman comes months after Oz pleaded with Oprah not to talk about the race. In December, he told supporters during a private event that he talked to Oprah asking her to “stay out.”

"I asked her to stay out. 'Don't support me because, if you get involved in any way, you'll get hurt. And I don't want my friends hurt,'" he said.

Oz’s spokesperson Brittany Yanick responded to Oprah’s endorsement. She said, “Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics. He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington.”