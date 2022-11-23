'No One In The Mainstream Will Touch Him': Dr. Oz Desperately Plotting Return To TV After Failed Pennsylvania Senate Race
Dr. Oz badly wants back on television but he is persona non grata in the industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com, “No one in the mainstream will touch him” after his disastrous run for Pennsylvania Senate. Oz lost out to his democratic rival John Fetterman.
An insider spilled, “When things were looking grim early on in the senate race, Oz’s camp quietly sounded out some television executives about what a career might look like if he were to lose. They were told, ‘Fuhgeddaboudit!’
“You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television,” the source added.
In March, a source previously told RadarOnline.com that Oz’s appearances on Fox News and Newsmax had impressed television network bosses.
“He is only 61 years old and isn’t ready to retire if he doesn’t go to Washington DC,” said an insider.
“There is no doubt that he is a very gifted communicator on TV. Which is why there has already been talk about him becoming a primetime opinion host.”
We are told there have been no firm offers yet, but Oz is expected to return in cameo roles as a pundit on right-wing networks. “But it is not what he wants. He wants a daily gig. But it is not going to happen.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Oz stepped down from his popular daytime talk show after deciding he was running for office. The Dr. Oz Show, which was produced by Orpah’s Harpo Productions ran for 13 seasons and was at the top of the charts when he stepped away.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oz was defeated by Fetterman in the November election. The television doctor’s opponent pulled in 2.7 million votes while Oz was only able to secure 2.4 million votes.
Many believe Oz’s former friend Oprah played a major role in his loss. The television mogul endorsed Fetterman days before voters went to the polls.
Oz has remained under the radar ever since his embarrassing loss and has been keeping a low profile.