Megyn Kelly Trashes 'The View' Co-Hosts Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg Over Nikki Haley On-Air Apology
Political commentator Megyn Kelly trashed the all-female round table of The View after the hosts slammed Republican Nikki Haley, who threw her hat into the ring for the upcoming 2024 presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, fired back at the talk show stars and claimed "the left" would never be happy with a conservative candidate like Haley — and would flip on even "softer Republicans" who failed to meet their agendas.
The political pundit called Haley the "sort of Republican that a Democrat could love" because of her "establishment" values.
Kelly claimed that even with Haley not being a "bull in a china shop," like ex-president Donald Trump, "the Left" would never "love her."
"They love these sort-of softer Republicans to get the nomination," Kelly told her guest, David Sacks. "And as soon as they do, like the Mitt Romney, they try to turn them into white supremacists, misogynist incarnate."
Kelly rolled a clip from The View in an attempt to prove her point.
"You used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong, and then you lost your mind," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said in a clip about the current landscape of potential conservative candidates.
Kelly's SiriusXM radio show played a clip from Joy Behar before she accused the co-host of allegedly lying on air.
"This is part of the invasion of the body- snatchers," Behar said in the footage. "There are these politicians on the Right who now have become, like, mentally crazy."
Behar claimed that Haley was part of a group of "election deniers" that refused to acknowledge President Biden beat Trump in 2020.
After the footage rolled, Kelly laughed at Behar having to "read a statement from legal correcting her own on-air statement" about the former South Carolina governor.
"She couldn't even get off the air without having to admit she misstated the facts," Kelly said of Behar's claim that Haley was an election denier. "There's not going to be any love for the Republican candidate, no matter who it is."
Kelly commented on another remark from the daytime talk show hosts who labeled Haley as a "political grifter."
"I love The View calling her a political grifter," Kelly sarcastically said. "I guess it's no problem if your name is Kamala Harris." Kelly brought up Harris calling Biden a "racist" during a Democrat nominee debate.
"That's not grifting, that's just good politics," Kelly said on Harris not being labeled a "grifter" by The View's liberal hosts.