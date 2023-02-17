Megyn Kelly Trashes 'The View' Co-Hosts Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg Over Nikki Haley On-Air Apology

The political pundit called Haley the "sort of Republican that a Democrat could love" because of her "establishment" values.

Kelly claimed that even with Haley not being a "bull in a china shop," like ex-president Donald Trump, "the Left" would never "love her."

"They love these sort-of softer Republicans to get the nomination," Kelly told her guest, David Sacks. "And as soon as they do, like the Mitt Romney, they try to turn them into white supremacists, misogynist incarnate."

Kelly rolled a clip from The View in an attempt to prove her point.