UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Watch Ted Cruz Squirm As Climate Protester Gets Thrown Out Of 'The View' By Security After Screaming Profanities At Texas Senator
Ted Cruz's protester was kicked out of The View audience after going off on the conservative politician about climate change — and now, there's footage of the verbal confrontation. One female protester was escorted out of the building by two security guards, but that didn't stop her from continuing to shout obscenities at the Texas Senator while he squirmed in his chair and the audience cheered during Monday's show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brand new footage of the incident showed the heated encounter. A woman in a face mask, wearing a brown jacket and gray beanie shouted, "F--- you, Ted Cruz, you climate-denying piece of s---."
The audience cheered her on, clapping and wooing in approval.
She then asked, "Do you not care about the farmers in Texas?" The video, which was posted on TikTok, quickly panned to Cruz, who nervously squirmed in his chair.
The ladies of The View looked on flabbergasted at the rebellious audience member.
Music began playing over the woman's screams, but she didn't stop. As she was being escorted out of the audience by members of the talk show's security team, the protester continued belittling Cruz over his belief that there is no scientific evidence to back up human-caused climate change.
"You climate-denying piece of s---. F--- you," the protester shouted while being thrown out.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Whoopi Goldberg was forced to step in and asked the demonstrator to stop. "Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go,” Goldberg reportedly responded, which was not heard on the video. “You've got to go; you've got to let us do our jobs.”
After The View returned from the commercial break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz for the unexpected incident.
“I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I am sorry that this has happened in our house,” Navarro stated.
While the footage only showed one protester in the act, a spokesperson for The View later confirmed that “three members of the audience" were "promptly escorted out by security" for their outbursts during the taping with Cruz.