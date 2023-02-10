VP Kamala Harris Insists She HAS NOT Watched Video Of Husband Doug Emhoff & First Lady Jill Biden Kissing On The Mouth
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted she has not seen the footage of her husband Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden kissing on the mouth ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vice President Harris’ husband and President Biden’s wife appeared to share an awkward kiss on the lips Tuesday night shortly before the 80-year-old commander-in-chief addressed a Republican-controlled Congress to give his second State of the Union speech of his presidency.
But although the quick peck on the lips went viral shortly after it occurred, VP Harris insists she has not seen the video clip of the kiss that took place.
“I haven't watched the video,” Harris told Univision when asked about the video clip during an interview on Thursday.
“But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against anti-Semitism,” VP Harris added.
Harris then skirted around the question asked by Univision reporter Edwin Pitti and instead focused on her husband’s current mission to fight anti-Semitism and combat the hate currently faced by immigrants in the United States.
“He was just in Poland, in Kraków, and was visiting Auschwitz, to visit what we need to do in order to fight against hate,” Harris told Univision on Thursday. “He fights against anti-Semitism but also hatred towards immigrants and sadly we've seen that in our country.”
“But the first lady and the second gentleman are truly, truly concerned for many people that are overlooked and underrepresented.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Emhoff and Jill Biden’s peck on the lips Thursday night was essentially the kiss heard around the world at the time.
Shortly after the awkward kiss took place, viewers tuning into President Biden’s State of the Union address rushed to social media to discuss what they had just witnessed.
“Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips?” wrote one viewer on Twitter. “Is this... normal?”
“It was soooooo gross and bizarre,” tweeted another viewer. “My husband and I both yelled- GAAHH!”
“OMG!I caught that,” wrote yet another confused Twitter user. “I thought at the time… Did they just kiss on the lips?”