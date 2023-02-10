Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris Insists She HAS NOT Watched Video Of Husband Doug Emhoff & First Lady Jill Biden Kissing On The Mouth

Kamala Harris Says She Hasn't Seen Video Of Husband & Jill Biden Kissing
Source: Mega; C-Span
By:

Feb. 10 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted she has not seen the footage of her husband Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden kissing on the mouth ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vice President Harris’ husband and President Biden’s wife appeared to share an awkward kiss on the lips Tuesday night shortly before the 80-year-old commander-in-chief addressed a Republican-controlled Congress to give his second State of the Union speech of his presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

But although the quick peck on the lips went viral shortly after it occurred, VP Harris insists she has not seen the video clip of the kiss that took place.

“I haven't watched the video,” Harris told Univision when asked about the video clip during an interview on Thursday.

Kamala Harris Says She Hasn't Seen Video Of Husband & Jill Biden Kissing
Source: Mega

“But I do know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against anti-Semitism,” VP Harris added.

Harris then skirted around the question asked by Univision reporter Edwin Pitti and instead focused on her husband’s current mission to fight anti-Semitism and combat the hate currently faced by immigrants in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was just in Poland, in Kraków, and was visiting Auschwitz, to visit what we need to do in order to fight against hate,” Harris told Univision on Thursday. “He fights against anti-Semitism but also hatred towards immigrants and sadly we've seen that in our country.”

“But the first lady and the second gentleman are truly, truly concerned for many people that are overlooked and underrepresented.”

MORE ON:
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Says She Hasn't Seen Video Of Husband & Jill Biden Kissing
Source: C-Span

As RadarOnline.com reported, Emhoff and Jill Biden’s peck on the lips Thursday night was essentially the kiss heard around the world at the time.

Shortly after the awkward kiss took place, viewers tuning into President Biden’s State of the Union address rushed to social media to discuss what they had just witnessed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris Says She Hasn't Seen Video Of Husband & Jill Biden Kissing
Source: Mega

“Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips?” wrote one viewer on Twitter. “Is this... normal?”

“It was soooooo gross and bizarre,” tweeted another viewer. “My husband and I both yelled- GAAHH!”

“OMG!I caught that,” wrote yet another confused Twitter user. “I thought at the time… Did they just kiss on the lips?”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.