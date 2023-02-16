Behind-The-Scenes Drama: Gosselin Daughter 'Resented' Being Told What To Do By Producers While Filming 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'

"This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," Mady began her video posted February 4. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she continued.

Mady proudly shared that her siblings are "doing so well" and "are all amazing people."