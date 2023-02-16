Behind-The-Scenes Drama: Gosselin Daughter 'Resented' Being Told What To Do By Producers While Filming 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'
Reality star exes Kate and Jon Gosselin's eight children were thrust into the spotlight at a young age, becoming household names with the massive success of their TLC show.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the rigorous filming schedule and requirements on-set was upsetting to one of the twins in particular, who recently spoke out about the relentless bullying she and her siblings have faced in the years to follow.
Jon and Kate famously welcomed their sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah in May 2004, years after their twins, Mady and Cara, arrived in October 2000.
An insider familiar with the show said that Mady will more than likely appreciate some of the memories she made in hindsight, but "hated" being required to film at times. "She resented being told what to do by her mom [Kate] and producers," the source alleged.
For Kate, however, the source claimed their reality hit was a financial lifeline.
"It was good money," added the insider. "It paid a lot better than nursing, which she's had to fall back on to pay the bills."
Kate has since downsized her life, moving from a massive home in Pennsylvania to a modest house in North Carolina with some of the kids.
Mady and Cara have both been off at college in recent years, while Hannah and Collin had been living with their father — who has dabbled into DJing after their reality TV era.
The sextuplets turned 18 in 2022, marking an end to the long-lasting custody drama that raged on following Jon and Kate's highly publicized divorce.
Earlier this month, Mady spoke out in defense of her family in a clip via TikTok.
"This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," Mady began her video posted February 4. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."
"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she continued.
Mady proudly shared that her siblings are "doing so well" and "are all amazing people."