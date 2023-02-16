President Joe Biden Under Fire After Referring To Maryland's First Black Governor Wes Moore As 'Boy' During Speech
President Joe Biden came under intense scrutiny this week after referring to Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, as “boy” during a congratulatory speech, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 80-year-old president’s surprising remark came on Wednesday while Biden addressed Governor Moore and a room full of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union workers in Lanham, Maryland.
“You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya,” President Biden said at one point during his speech. “He’s the real deal, and the boy looked like he could still play. He got some guns on him.”
Moore won his gubernatorial race to become Maryland’s first Black governor in November, and he previously played as a wide receiver for Maryland’s Johns Hopkins University football team in 1998.
Surprisingly, Wednesday’s incident was not the first time President Biden has come under fire for using the word “boy” – a controversial term deemed to be a racial epithet when used to describe Black men.
In 2019, while on the campaign trail, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker slammed Biden for using the term “boy” when the then-Democratic White House candidate touted his ability to work with segregationist senators such as former Mississippi Senator James Eastland.
“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said on the 2019 campaign trail. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”
“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys,’” Senator Booker responded after hearing Biden’s surprising remark.
Despite being informed the term “boy” could be viewed as racially insensitive, President Biden was again caught using the term in 2021 and again most recently in October 2022.
“You’ve got a Japanese boy coming over here and guess what? He won the Masters,” Biden told former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in April 2021 while referring to Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. “He won the Masters. He won the green jacket.”
“And Chris Coons, who has the seat I used to hold – only difference is that he not only has a law degree, he has a divinity degree,” Biden repeated in October while discussing his student loan forgiveness plan and Delaware Senator Chris Coons. “The boy can preach.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s surprising use of the term “boy” on Wednesday to refer to Governor Moore came just one day before the 80-year-old commander-in-chief underwent his annual physical examination.
Both critics and Democratic voters also called for President Biden to receive a cognitive exam to prove the current United States leader is not cognitively impaired – especially as Biden continues to consider running for a second White House term in 2024.