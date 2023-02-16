Idaho University Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Taxpayer-Funded Attorney Will Pocket $200 An HOUR For Defense Work

The public defender representing the University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is expected to make a pretty penny off the case. The taxpayer-funded lawyer is set to take home $200 an hour for her role as his defense attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger, 28, was accused of killing Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a Moscow, Idaho, off-campus home in the early morning hours of November 13.

Attorney Anne Taylor had already been called out for representing the murder suspect after it was discovered she served as counsel for several of the victim's family members.