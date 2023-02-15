University Of Idaho Murders: Best Friend Discovered Ethan Chapin & Xana Kernodle's Dead Bodies, Source Claims

Another tragic detail was released in the ongoing case of the four slain University of Idaho students in November 2022. The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found by the only male victim's best friend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since the horrific quadruple homicide at the students' off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, information surrounding the deaths of Ethan, Xana, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, was closely guarded by authorities.

After the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, in December 2022, details from the arrest affidavits were unsealed.

Unfortunately, many details of what happened inside the home on November 23, 2022 — as well as the discovery of the brutal slayings the following day — remain unknown.