University Of Idaho Murders: Best Friend Discovered Ethan Chapin & Xana Kernodle's Dead Bodies, Source Claims
Another tragic detail was released in the ongoing case of the four slain University of Idaho students in November 2022. The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found by the only male victim's best friend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since the horrific quadruple homicide at the students' off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, information surrounding the deaths of Ethan, Xana, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, was closely guarded by authorities.
After the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, in December 2022, details from the arrest affidavits were unsealed.
Unfortunately, many details of what happened inside the home on November 23, 2022 — as well as the discovery of the brutal slayings the following day — remain unknown.
The timeline of when the murders occurred to emergency services being called has been a source of criticism by internet sleuths, who focused their energy on the surviving roommates.
Authorities alleged that the suspect entered the off-campus home and killed the four students between 3 and 4 AM. 911 was called by an unknown person — on what was believed to be one of the two surviving roommate's cell phones — later that day, shortly before noon.
A source confirmed to NewsNation that it was Ethan's best friend who discovered the slain students and instructed others present to contact emergency services for help.
The best friend was said to have checked Ethan's pulse before he shouted for 911. It was also revealed that the perplexing 911 call was placed from Dylan Mortensen's phone.
Mortensen lived at the Moscow murder home and told investigators that she saw an unknown male "clad in black clothing." She also revealed she heard what sounded like crying and other noises coming from inside the house early that morning.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- TikToker Who Falsely Accused Professor Of University Of Idaho Murders Faces Doomsday Judgement After Blowing Off Defamation Lawsuit
- Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
- Heroic Final Act: Idaho Murder Victim Xana Kernodle Had Fingers Severed As She Fought Killer — 'Put Up Fierce Fight'
While Mortensen's phone was used to contact emergency services, it was Ethan's best friend who spoke to the dispatch agent. Mortensen was believed to be in a state of shock, allegedly locking herself in her room after she saw the suspect in her home.
Kohberger was revealed to be a Ph.D. student in criminology, who was studying at nearby Washington State University in Pullman — only about 20 minutes from Moscow.
The Ph.D. student had applied to work with local law enforcement prior to his arrest. Investigators found DNA allegedly belonging to Kohberger on a knife sheath that was left behind at the gruesome crime scene.
In addition to evidence collected at the suspect's apartment, it was alleged that Kohberger had visited the vegan restaurant in Moscow where Madison and Xana worked prior to their murders.
The details on the discovery of Ethan and Xana came as Kohberger remains in custody ahead of his preliminary hearing scheduled in June.