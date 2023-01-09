'Stop Passing Judgment': Slain University Of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Defends Surviving Roommate

"We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them," Alivea said of the disturbing information revealed in the affidavit. "That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was FaceTiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home."

"That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more," Alivea added.

The victim's sister also stated that she believed the suspect watched the case — and police work — "unfold" online.

"A lot of that comes from the fact that he had visited the home so many times before, late at night and early hours. He’s presented this pattern of behavior," Alivea stated. "He went back to the home the morning of, before police had been called, I think to see if his circus, so to say, had started to unfold."

She also believes the suspect would have been unable to "refrain from engaging with the online communities, the theories, the conspiracies and everything in between."