'Stop Passing Judgment': Slain University Of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Defends Surviving Roommate
The sister of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves spoke out and defended one of the surviving roommates. According to the newly unsealed probable cause affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dylan Mortensen saw a figure dressed in all black inside the home on the morning of the quadruple homicide.
Alivea Goncalves defended Mortensen despite the call to emergency services not being placed until almost eight hours after she claimed she heard crying and saw a man inside the Moscow murder house on November 13.
Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally stabbed to death at their home in Moscow, Idaho. After releasing little information to the public on the ongoing investigation, Pennsylvania police arrested Bryan Kohberger as a suspect on December 30. He has since been transferred to an Idaho jail.
After terror struck the small community, Alivea and her family were put in an unimaginable circumstance of grief and anger. The victim's sister has now asked for critics to stand down and cease their attacks on Mortensen.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mortensen allegedly heard noises coming from other areas of her home. After opening her bedroom door twice to inspect the noises, Mortensen opened her door for a third and final time and saw what Alivea described as "true evil."
Mortensen claimed she saw a figure wearing all black with a mask over their face walking towards her, adding the male went out the sliding glass door. Stunned with shock, Mortensen claimed she locked herself in her bedroom.
A 911 call was not made until noon the following day — but Alivea does not blame the college student.
"She was probably really, really scared," Alivea told News Nation. "Until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don’t know what you would do in that situation."
The grieving older sister also remarked on Mortensen's age and how disturbed she was to find out that the alleged suspect visited the location of the home at least a dozen times before the horrifying attack — as well as after the murders.
"We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them," Alivea said of the disturbing information revealed in the affidavit. "That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was FaceTiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home."
"That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more," Alivea added.
The victim's sister also stated that she believed the suspect watched the case — and police work — "unfold" online.
"A lot of that comes from the fact that he had visited the home so many times before, late at night and early hours. He’s presented this pattern of behavior," Alivea stated. "He went back to the home the morning of, before police had been called, I think to see if his circus, so to say, had started to unfold."
She also believes the suspect would have been unable to "refrain from engaging with the online communities, the theories, the conspiracies and everything in between."