'Divisive & Hateful': Dr. Dre Trashes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Using His Music In Political Video, Denies Licensing Track
Dr. Dre called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's new political video, revealing he never gave her the stamp of approval to have his hit single Still D.R.E. playing in the background of the nearly two-minute clip, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's time to begin ... and they can't stop what's coming," the video was captioned on Monday, January 9.
RadarOnline.com previously reported on how MTG won a second term in Congress after defeating Democrat Marcus Flowers in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.
In the new video, she tagged Kevin McCarthy, who became speaker of the House on the 15th ballot, and the Republican Conference in the United States House of Representatives.
McCarthy secured the spot after a four-day standoff, making it the longest time period during which the chamber had gone leaderless in a century.
Following her post, several social media users commented on the 1999 Dre track featuring Snoop Dogg, including political consultant and advocacy journalist Lauren Windsor.
"I hope @drdre and @SnoopDogg have something to say about your copyright infringement," she tweeted.
Dre, for his part, also spoke out amid his name becoming a trending topic on Twitter. "I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," the rapper-record producer told TMZ.
It's unknown whether he will take any action as a result of the video.
- ‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Finalizes Divorce From Husband, Divvies Up Millions In Marital Assets In Secret Out-Of-Court Settlement
- MAGA House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert SPAR Over Future Of Republican Party
MTG can be seen walking through the halls of the Capitol in the clip, which goes on to spotlight a viral moment during the contentious election for Speaker of the House.
Moments later, she was seen holding up her cell phone to Rep. Matt Rosendale with the caller identification reading "DT."
Greene previously confirmed to reporters that former president Donald Trump was on the line when she handed her cell to Rosendale, known for being one of McCarthy's detractors.
She later confirmed to be chatting with "my favorite president" at the time, declining to share what his message was.
"I think I'm gonna keep that between us," Greene said.