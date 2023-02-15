Sad Last Days: Raquel Welch Became A Recluse, Rarely Went Out In Public Before Death
Raquel Welch went from an international icon to a recluse in the final years before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the movie actress — who broke on the scene in 1966 with her back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. — died on Wednesday after suffering a brief illness.
Welch was 82 years old.
RadarOnline.com saw Welch for the last time in July 2022. The sixties sex symbol was seen walking around the 90210 area code before stopping in a Beverly Hills salon.
Her outing didn't appear to go as planned — as she looked miserable and in pain during her pedicure.
The pamper session was the first time Welch had been spotted in public since September 2021 — and before that, it had been almost two years since the star was photographed.
Her rep confirmed the news about her passing.
“The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her rep confirmed in a statement to ABC. “Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."
The actress quickly rose to bombshell status with her barely-there outfit in B.C. Welch secured the #3 spot in Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century. She was also featured as one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in Empire magazine's 1995 special issue.
As her rep pointed out, Welch wasn't just praised for her beauty.
She took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for the 1974 film The Three Musketeers — followed by plenty of more trophies throughout her career.
Welch's last role was playing Rosa in the 2017 one-season series Date My Dad. She was married four times during her life. The actress leaves behind two adult children — Tahnee and Damon Welch.