Ryan O’Neal Desperate To See Incarcerated Son Redmond, ‘Doesn’t Believe He Has Much Time Left’ To Honor Vow To Late Farrah Fawcett
Ryan O’Neal is haunted by the promise he made to Farrah Fawcett on her deathbed that the Love Story star would take care of their only child together, Redmond O’Neal, who now refuses to give his 81-year-old dad the time of day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Troubled Redmond, 37, has been locked up tight in a state psychiatric hospital for over three years after being declared unfit to stand trial on charges of attempted murder and robbery stemming from a 2018 crime spree.
But the bitter son refuses to see his father, sources claimed. “Redmond suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and antisocial personality disorder, and in his mind, his father is the devil,” spilled a source.
Friends said Ryan, who suffers from chronic leukemia along with diabetes and heart problems, fears he’ll die before his son relents and admits Redmond’s life has been terrible despite his promise to Farrah before the love of his life died at 62 from anal cancer in 2009.
“Now Ryan doesn’t believe he has much time left, and he wants to hug Redmond and tell him how sorry he is he couldn’t keep his promise to his mother,” said a source.
“Ryan has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but his greatest sorrow is not being able to honor his vow to Farrah,” said a source.
Redmond inherited $4.5 million after Farrah died, but a source said the cash didn’t stop his slide into an abyss of drug abuse and crime that landed him in prison or mental facilities most of his adult life – and Ryan beats himself up over the tragedy, an insider said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Redmond was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a bunch of random people in Los Angeles.
Law enforcement sources revealed that Redmond had injured 5 people. On one occasion, police said Redmond stabbed a man near the Venice boardwalk and then another man in the face.
Around the same time, Redmond was arrested as a suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven. The police were able to connect Redmond to the stabbings after picking him up for the armed robbery.