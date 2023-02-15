Ryan O’Neal Desperate To See Incarcerated Son Redmond, ‘Doesn’t Believe He Has Much Time Left’ To Honor Vow To Late Farrah Fawcett

Ryan O’Neal is haunted by the promise he made to Farrah Fawcett on her deathbed that the Love Story star would take care of their only child together, Redmond O’Neal, who now refuses to give his 81-year-old dad the time of day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Troubled Redmond, 37, has been locked up tight in a state psychiatric hospital for over three years after being declared unfit to stand trial on charges of attempted murder and robbery stemming from a 2018 crime spree.