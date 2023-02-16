Tori Spelling 'Livid' After Allegedly Being Scrapped Last-Minute From 'The View'
Ticked-off Tori Spelling is livid with the ladies at The View after they allegedly dumped her from an appearance at the last minute, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Tori was booked along with Jennie Garth until it became clear the friends wanted to plug their new home décor collection," squealed a spy. "When The View found out it was a product-placement segment, they asked to be compensated."
RadarOnline.com heard that QVC didn't want to play ball.
"QVC refused to pay and Tori got canceled," the source claimed — but others say the booking was never set in stone.
We reached out to Tori, ABC, and QVC for comment.
The View cancelation was another hit to Tori's famously overextended pocketbook.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was accused of owing Uncle Sam more than $1.3 million at the beginning of 2023 after being hit with several state and federal tax liens over the years.
The amount of allegedly unpaid liens is $1,308,442.
The Sun outlined the state and federal tax liens dating back to 2014. Spelling's latest money woes were revealed after she finally settled her $87,000 American Express credit card debt.
The Love at First Lie host was sued by American Express Centurion Bank for $87,594.55 in October 2016 after being accused of failing to pay her credit card bill. After requesting the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office to get involved and enforce Spelling to pay her bills, she wiped the debt clean by April 2022.
The actress recently revealed her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and her stepdaughter, Lola Eustace, are living in the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, Dean McDermott. The couple already has five children between them.
More kids equal more mouths to feed for the already struggling pair.
Money issues aren't the only drama their family has faced.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Spelling and McDermott attempted a “trial separation," but she had a change of heart. “Dean can be a dolt, but Tori knows he’s a good dad, and they realize they’re stronger together," an insider said in November.