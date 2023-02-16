Tori Spelling 'Livid' After Allegedly Being Scrapped Last-Minute From 'The View'

Ticked-off Tori Spelling is livid with the ladies at The View after they allegedly dumped her from an appearance at the last minute, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Tori was booked along with Jennie Garth until it became clear the friends wanted to plug their new home décor collection," squealed a spy. "When The View found out it was a product-placement segment, they asked to be compensated."

RadarOnline.com heard that QVC didn't want to play ball.