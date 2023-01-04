Tori Spelling Accused Of OWING $1.3 MILLION In Back Taxes, Explosive Documents Reveal
Tori Spelling is rolling into 2023 allegedly in debt. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is accused of owing Uncle Sam more than $1.3 million after being hit with several state and federal tax liens over the years. The alleged unpaid amount is $1,308,442, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news comes after Spelling, 49, finally settled her $87,000 American Express credit card debt and in the wake of adding another kid to their brood. As RadarOnline.com reported, Tori's stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and her stepdaughter, Lola Eustace, are living with the actress and her husband, Dean McDermott, in addition to the five kids they already share.
The Sun broke down Spelling's alleged state and federal tax liens. Documents filed with the Los Angeles County Recorder’s Office show the struggling couple was hit with a $75,617.30 federal tax lien for the 2016 year.
Spelling was also reportedly slapped with a $31,775.84 state tax lien for the same year.
In 2017, she and McDermott were allegedly hit with a federal tax lien for $184,390.67 for 2015. Spelling was handed a separate $50,062.84 state lien for the 2015 year.
Their biggest lien came in 2016, reportedly to the tune of $707,487.30 for 2014. In 2016, Spelling and McDermott were also allegedly smacked with a state tax lien for the 2014 year in the amount of $259,108.23.
The Love at First Lie host was sued by American Express Centurion Bank for $87,594.55 in October 2016 after being accused of failing to pay her credit card bill. After requesting the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office to get involved and enforce Spelling to pay her bills, she wiped the debt clean by April 2022.
The reveal of Spelling and McDermott's federal and state tax liens also comes at a trying time for the couple following divorce rumors. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the two had attempted a “trial separation," but she's had a change of heart.
“Dean can be a dolt, but Tori knows he’s a good dad, and they realize they’re stronger together," an insider said in November.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com, “Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”
The pal added, “She can’t just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him and he can’t do that. Some of the stuff I’ve seen has been sad.”