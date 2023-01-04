Brad Pitt ‘Smitten’ With New 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Ready To ‘See Where’ The Romance Goes: Sources
Brad Pitt has become “smitten” with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon after a month of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this week, a shirtless Pitt, 59, was spotted on a romantic getaway with his 30-year-old girlfriend in Cabo. de Ramon was seen sunbathing topless next to the Bullet Train actor.
Over the past month, the two have been spotted multiple times. On Dec. 15, Brad even snuck her into the Babylon premiere afterparty. “They’re hanging out a few times a week,” revealed a source. “Ines can come and go undetected from Brad’s house in Los Feliz.”
Weeks later, the new couple celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Mexico where they have been for several days.
A source told People, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."
The insider revealed that Brad “is not seeing anyone else right now” aside from de Ramon.
“He is spending more time with Ines," the source added. "He is very happy."
de Ramon split from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley in 2022, while Brad, has been linked to models Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
But de Ramon is the first woman Brad’s taken a serious interest in, a source said. “They have a lot in common – she knows about art and architecture — and he’s been telling friends he’d like to see where this goes.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brad and his ex-wife Angelina are still battling it out in both their divorce and an ongoing civil lawsuit over their estate in France.
Brad sued Angelina accusing her of breaking an agreement not to sell their stake in the company without the other’s approval. He said she sold off her cut to a company owned by a Russian oligarch who is attempting a “hostile” takeover of the company.
Angelina’s company filed a $250 million countersuit against Brad of wasting the business’ resources on vanity projects. The case is ongoing.