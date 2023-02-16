Don Lemon Revolt: Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins Stormed Off ‘CNN This Morning’ Set After Star Anchor’s ‘Not In Her Prime’ Diss At Nikki Haley

Don Lemon ticked off more than just viewers after he said presidential hopeful Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" at 51 years old. His CNN This Morning co-anchor Poppy Harlow, 40, was furious at Lemon, rushing off the set for a "well-timed” bathroom break following the tense exchange, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Their other co-host, Kaitlan Collins, 30, already had a previous run-in with Lemon and followed her Poppy after her abrupt exit.