Don Lemon Riles ‘CNN This Morning’ Co-Hosts For Suggesting GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Is ‘Not In Her Prime'

Don Lemon riled up his CNN This Morning co-hosts once again this week when he claimed newly announced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” at 51 years old, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lemon’s shocking comments came on Thursday morning as he and co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow discussed Haley’s 2024 White House bid announcement Tuesday morning.