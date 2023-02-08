'How Much Longer, CNN?': Megyn Kelly Trashes Don Lemon For Mid-Show Outburst, Praises Poppy Harlow For Defending Kaitlan Collins Against 'Mansplaining'
Megyn Kelly put Don Lemon on blast after his mid-show outburst while co-anchoring CNN This Morning, claiming he took it too far with his on-air meltdown after rumblings of tension between himself and Kaitlan Collins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I have co-anchored w/the best of them," Kelly tweeted on February 7 in response to the viral moment during Tuesday's show. "Never has a colleague so disrespectfully tried to 'correct' my interview on the air or 'mansplain' to me how I did it all wrong-in front of the audience no less! CNN-how much longer are u going to allow this to go on?" she questioned.
"Good for @PoppyHarlowCNN for standing up for her colleague," Kelly later posted via Twitter.
Viewers watched Lemon sound off after delaying a commercial break because he was so upset by comments made by Rep. James Comer in an interview with co-host Collins on Tuesday, during which the House Republican cited the New York Post as a "credible outlet," adding that it's the "fourth biggest newspaper in America."
They were discussing the House investigations into Hunter Biden's laptop and implications from the Twitter Files claiming the FBI targeted stories to conceal.
Lemon couldn't hide his frustration at Comer's remarks, claiming its a time where "you just throw things out there – citing uncredible sources, like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it's just, I can't believe that we're here."
Co-host Poppy Harlow interjected to praise Collins for "fact-checking" in real time, stating it was a "great interview," although it appeared Lemon felt otherwise and wanted Collins to handle the conversation differently.
Harlow went on to congratulate Collins amid her D.C. visit to cover President Biden's State of the Union address, trying to segue by stating, "Alright, moving on!"
Lemon then spoke his mind while staving off the commercial break. "Hold on please with the music," he said.
"American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff from election deniers to people who don’t believe in facts, we don't have a shared reality. And now it has taken center stage," he continued, before mentioning Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Later on, Lemon did praise Collins' interview, clarifying that he felt compelled to address what Comer said and make his point during the segment "because he is citing sources as credible that are not credible, he is talking about facts of something that's kind of flexible, and maybe you believe one thing or maybe another, facts are facts."
Kelly said "no guy" has ever done that to her on the air, despite having different points of view during Tuesday's broadcast of the SiriusXM daily podcast The Megyn Kelly Show.
She felt it was "totally disrespectful" and "out of line."