'How Much Longer, CNN?': Megyn Kelly Trashes Don Lemon For Mid-Show Outburst, Praises Poppy Harlow For Defending Kaitlan Collins Against 'Mansplaining'

Megyn Kelly put Don Lemon on blast after his mid-show outburst while co-anchoring CNN This Morning, claiming he took it too far with his on-air meltdown after rumblings of tension between himself and Kaitlan Collins, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I have co-anchored w/the best of them," Kelly tweeted on February 7 in response to the viral moment during Tuesday's show. "Never has a colleague so disrespectfully tried to 'correct' my interview on the air or 'mansplain' to me how I did it all wrong-in front of the audience no less! CNN-how much longer are u going to allow this to go on?" she questioned.

"Good for @PoppyHarlowCNN for standing up for her colleague," Kelly later posted via Twitter.