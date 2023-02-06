Tensions Boil Over On CNN Set: Don Lemon & Kaitlan Collins Have Extremely ICY REUNION In First Broadcast Since 'Screaming' Blowup Was Exposed
You could cut the tension with a knife. Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins reunited in the iciest of all reunions for CNN This Morning on Monday, days after it was revealed the network's golden boy went "ballistic" on staff when his blowup with his 30-year-old co-star was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon, 56, looked uncomfortable sitting in the co-anchor chair alongside Collins when the two joined their third co-star Poppy Harlow to interview actor-turned-philanthropist Kal Penn to talk about recycling. During the interview, Lemon nearly interrupted Collins, which is allegedly why he blew up on her in December.
After Collins suggested "it's a massive scandal," Lemon chimed in and almost cut her off.
"Do you recycle?" he asked her, attempting to be professional in the wake of the scandal. Collins seemed to be annoyed at Lemon's question. "Yeah, we recycle," she responded before driving her point home.
"But, I'm saying, if you're putting your toothpaste tube in the recycling and it's not actually getting recycled," Collins stated, barely looking at her co-anchor.
Despite the icy atmosphere, Lemon and Collins sat side-by-side after it was revealed she "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible" after he gaslit her in front of their colleagues.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Lemon went off on Collins following their December 8 broadcast, accusing her of "interrupting" him. The heated altercation left Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken."
Sources told Page Six that Collins "ran out of the studio" after being scolded by her older co-anchor.
When news of the spat hit CNN honcho Chris Licht, he reportedly had a producer tell Lemon to take the day and "cool off." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former primetime anchor had a second blowup at work, hours after his behavior towards Collins hit the web.
Insiders told us that Lemon lost it on CNN staffers after the company newsletter featured a story about his altercation with Collins. "Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled on Friday.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lemon for comment.
