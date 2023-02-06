Tensions Boil Over On CNN Set: Don Lemon & Kaitlan Collins Have Extremely ICY REUNION In First Broadcast Since 'Screaming' Blowup Was Exposed

You could cut the tension with a knife. Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins reunited in the iciest of all reunions for CNN This Morning on Monday, days after it was revealed the network's golden boy went "ballistic" on staff when his blowup with his 30-year-old co-star was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lemon, 56, looked uncomfortable sitting in the co-anchor chair alongside Collins when the two joined their third co-star Poppy Harlow to interview actor-turned-philanthropist Kal Penn to talk about recycling. During the interview, Lemon nearly interrupted Collins, which is allegedly why he blew up on her in December.

After Collins suggested "it's a massive scandal," Lemon chimed in and almost cut her off.

"Do you recycle?" he asked her, attempting to be professional in the wake of the scandal. Collins seemed to be annoyed at Lemon's question. "Yeah, we recycle," she responded before driving her point home.