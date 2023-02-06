Musician Robert Glasper, Who Chris Brown Trashed For Beating Him At The Grammys, PRAISED The Controversial Singer Backstage After Winning
Chris Brown had on a full-blown temper tantrum after losing Best R&B Album at the Grammys — but the man he trashed for beating him spoke highly of the controversial singer backstage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Brown, who was nominated for his album Breezy) took to Instagram after learning he was beaten by musician Robert Glasper in the category.
The other nominees included Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. After he lost, Brown posted, “Who the f--- is Robert Glasper?” with a laughing emoji on his Instagram Story. He added, “Y’all playing. Who da f--- is this?”
Glasper is a uber-successful musician who has won five Grammys for his career as a pianist, songwriter, and record producer.
Brown wasn’t done trashing Glasper telling his fans that he, “gotta get [his] skills up” and that he should “start playing the harmonica."
He continued, “NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED!” before writing, “HARMONICA BREEZY.”
Backstage, after winning his award, Glasper had nothing but nice words for Brown. While speaking with DTLR Radio, the music producer said, “it felt amazing” to win.
He said he was “literally videotaping it while it happened” because he didn’t think he was going to win,” Glasper said. “And I actually won.”
Glasper said it was an “honor to be in a category” with the other nominees and he proceeded to namedrop Blige and Chris.
He said, “I’m very blessed and honored.”
Brown was trashed on social media. One person said, “The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest: Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist.”
Another argued, “Chris Brown has 20 nominations and 1 win. He taking out his frustrations on Robert Glasper but them 19 Ls are the real enemy.”
“Chris Brown having no idea who Robert Glasper and proceeding to come for him perfectly explains why his music hasn't grown or matured in 15 years,” wrote another upset by Brown’s remarks.
“Instead of Chris Brown being nasty in his IG stories towards Robert Glasper he needs to be trying to set up a studio session with him, but I digress!” one person wrote with advice for Brown.
Brown has yet to respond to the criticism.