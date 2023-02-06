Migos Rappers Quavo & Offset Brawl Backstage At Grammy Awards As Drama Ignites Over Takeoff Tribute Months After Fatal Shooting
Migos rappers Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after drama brewed over an "In Memoriam" performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Quavo was set to take the stage with a live rendition of Without You when the tension reached a boiling point. Sources said moments before it was about to start, they got into a heated brawl because Quavo stopped Offset from joining him onstage and refused to let him take part in the tribute performance, despite the Grammys extending an invitation.
Insiders said that Offset was not the aggressor.
It's been just a few months since Takeoff's sudden and tragic death and it appears there is still animosity between the chart-topping artists following the fatal shooting of their groupmate who was Quavo's nephew and Offset's cousin. TMZ was first to report news of Quavo and Offset's fight, revealing the two had to be "pulled apart."
Takeoff was shot dead at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on November 1. Patrick Xavier Clark has since been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in court again March 9. At this time, he is on house arrest.
He posted his $1 million bond last month and was released from Harris County Jail in Texas.
Houston police said gunfire happened after a disagreement over a "lucrative" game of dice. It was claimed that Takeoff was not involved and was "an innocent bystander."
The dispute between Offset and Quavo comes after Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince caused a stir with his remarks about Takeoff's passing during a podcast interview with hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid.
"In reality, the truth of the matter is ... you wasn't really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. So for you to be taking these positions that you taking," said Prince, adding that he heard "all kinds of things" and felt compelled to speak out.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Offset later fired back, sharing a video of himself addressing the remarks via his Instagram Stories.
"How dare one of y'all n----- even speak on me and Take relationship. I don't know you n----- from a can of paint. Y'all n----- don't know how me and my brother rock," he said.
"You ain't think about his momma? You ain't think about the family?" Offset continued, suggesting they have a man-to-man conversation and stop playing "internet games."