Cardi B’s Husband Offset Accused Of Breaching Secret Agreement With Ex-Label Quality Control By Blabbing On Social Media
Offset’s ex-label Quality Control has fired back at his lawsuit demanding it not receive a cut from his solo work, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the label, founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, said Offset’s lawsuit should be dismissed.
QC argued, “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control, Plaintiffs are estopped from taking the position in this action that they are the owner of such recordings, rather than Capitol or its assignee, Quality Control.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Offset sued his ex-label Quality Control after they demanded a cut of his solo which he called improper.
In his lawsuit, Cardi B’s husband described himself as an intentionally acclaimed hip-hop and rap artist who has “achieved worldwide commercial and critical success not only as a member of the hip-hop group Migos but as a solo artist.”
In his petition, Offset said for over a decade Quality Control controlled his career as a recording artist and songwriter.
“Quality Control also collected a sizable proportion of all the money that Offset made through his ingenuity and hard work,” the suit read. The lawsuit said Offset signed his first deal with QC in 2013. The agreement provided the label with full control and 50% of his profits.
“When he came to understand the full ramification of the deal that he entered into, Offset set out to regain control of his solo career (notwithstanding Quality Control’s overreaching deal with Migos as a group, which remains in place,” the suit said.
Offset said he negotiated a settlement with QC in January 2021 which allowed him to reclaim the rights to his solo recording and songwriting from QC. He said he paid “handsomely” for those rights.
After his deal with QC, Offset said he released a single titled 54321 which QC attempted to claim ownership in. Offset said this was barred from claiming such ownership and demanded the court step in.
“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the suit read.
In their response, QC said, “Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings “54321” and “Code”, [Offset] lack standing to bring this action,” it said.
Further, QC said Offset had breached the “confidentiality provision” in their original settlement agreement by disclosing “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts, and by sharing the Settlement Agreement with various Universal Music Group executive.”
The label wants Offset’s entire lawsuit thrown out of court.