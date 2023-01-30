'I Don't Trust Anybody': Jen Shah's Fraud Victim Reflects On 'Dark Days' & Embarrassment After Being Scammed By 'RHOSLC' Star
A victim of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah's fraud said the scam changed her life as she no longer trusts "anybody" after being conned and may likely never have full closure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison following her arrest on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme.
Penny Pucket, who was personally impacted by the ex-Bravo personality's con, questioned why there hasn't been any restitution after Shah found out her prison fate.
"Why aren't they making her liquidate her assets to pay all these people back?" Pocket asked while chatting with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "She doesn't need a big luxury house."
Pucket reflected on how the nightmare started in 2014, explaining it was a time when she was "trying to figure out how to market my blankets on social media type deals."
"So, I enrolled in a $97 course to learn how to do that. Then after I did that, then I started getting bombarded with all of these calls, and then it just got way outta hand."
Pucket said she started being skeptical when "nothing happened" after they promised her a return on her investment, which led her to start "disputing the credit cards." In the end, Pucket said she spent more than $40,000. Luckily, she was later able to get roughly $13k back by filing complaints.
When her suspicions were proved correct, she said feelings of embarrassment sunk in, also noting that Shah and her associates were "smooth" about their business dealings so it took her time to catch on.
"I had a lot of dark days. There [were] a lot of days that I'd cry all day thinking how am I gonna get all this money back?" Pucket admitted.
Aside from losing her hard-earned cash, Pucket said the ordeal has remained with her and haunted her in ways she didn't anticipate.
"I don't trust trust anybody," she said. "They took that away. It takes a lot for me to let somebody in."
Shah, as we previously reported, expressed remorse while addressing the court ahead of her prison stint.
"I have to come to terms that I have gone against these core values and I am deeply sorry for what I have done," she said. "I want to apologize to all the victims and families and I take full responsibility for the harm I caused and will pay full restitution to all of the victims."