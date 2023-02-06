Shocking Video Shows Apartment Building In Turkey Collapse Into Rubble During Devastating & Deadly 7.8 Earthquake
A newly released video captured the shocking moment a 7.8-magnitude earthquake completely collapsed an apartment building in Turkey into nothing but a pile of rubble, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The monster earthquake, which struck both central Turkey and northwest Syria early Monday morning, has reportedly left more than 1,700 victims dead and thousands more seriously injured.
In the startling footage captured during the devastating earthquake, a seven-story apartment building in the city of Sanliurfa is seen tumbling down as bystanders around the building struggle to escape the structure’s collapse.
Debris and thick clouds of dust are then seen flooding into the surrounding street as the dozens of onlookers flee on foot, cars and scooters in a desperate attempt to escape the destruction.
“We were shaken like a cradle,” said one woman who survived the earthquake and the subsequent damage it caused across Turkey. “There were nine of us at home. Two sons of mine are still in the rubble, I’m waiting for them.”
The initial 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning and was followed by a nearly equally devastating 7.7 earthquake later Monday afternoon.
At least 1, 014 residents of Turkey passed away during the natural disaster and its subsequent damage, and nearly 3,000 Turkish buildings were reportedly destroyed.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed search and rescue efforts are still underway, and that at least 45 nations – including Germany, Israel, Ukraine and Russia – have since offered to help Turkey in the nation’s ongoing life-saving efforts.
- Watch Taylor Swift Sneak Over To Ex-Boyfriend Harry Style’s Table During Grammys For One-On-One Chat
- ‘I’m Sorry For All The Wrong Decisions I’ve Made In Life’: Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Mom Andrea Thompson’s Death, Apologizes For His Past Mistakes
- Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
“Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult,” Erdogan said.
“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter, adding the United States is “profoundly concerned” and monitoring the situation closely.
Meanwhile, in Syria, at least 430 victims have been confirmed death with at least 1,042 more injured.
“We woke up to a big noise and severe shaking. There were two aftershocks right after that,” said one survivor after the two earthquakes struck.
“Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.”
“I was so scared, thought it will never stop,” she added. “I took some things for my one-year-old son and left the building.”
Numerous other videos posted to social media captured multiple other buildings across both Turkey and Syria collapsing as the result of the 7.8 and 7.7-magnitude earthquakes, with some survivors saying the natural disaster felt “like the apocalypse.”