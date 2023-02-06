Watch Taylor Swift Sneak Over To Ex-Boyfriend Harry Style’s Table During Grammys For One-On-One Chat
Taylor Swift snuck over to her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' table during the Grammys and had a one-on-one chat with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A video taken from inside the Cyprto.com arena showed the Anti-Hero singer standing up during Steve Lacy’s performance.
The clip, posted by reporter Chris Gardner showed Swift walking over to Style. She leaned over his table to talk to Styles while his male guest backed up.
Styles then got up from his seat and hugged Swift for a long embrace. The two appeared to be looking directly into each other’s eyes as Styles asked Swift questions.
The two seemed to be in good spirits as Swift appeared to be laughing. At one point, Swift hugged the male guest that Styles was with. The chat went on for over a minute before Swift walked back to her table.
During the ceremony, Swift was seen dancing to Style’s performance of As It Was from his Grammy-winning album Harry’s House.
- 'Blockbuster Casting': 'Law & Order: SVU' Producers Banking On Taylor Swift Cameo To Boost Lackluster Ratings
- 'They Are Putting A Target On Her': Taylor Swift Is 'Terrified' After Environmental Group Leaks Details Of Her Private Travel Schedule
- 'Now We Got Bad Blood': Kanye West Ex-Fans Shut Down Subreddit As They Part Ways With Embattled Rapper & Show Love To Taylor Swift
Swift and Styles dating for three months back in 2012 and 2013. Styles previously spoke about their relationship and said it was complex because they were both so young and so famous.
“When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age,” he said in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview.
He added, “And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.”
“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it — I just wanted it to be a normal date,” he said.
Fans believe Swift wrote two songs about Styles including Out of the Woods and Style, both of which appear on her hit album 1989.