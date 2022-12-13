'They Are Putting A Target On Her': Taylor Swift Is 'Terrified' After Environmental Group Leaks Details Of Her Private Travel Schedule
Taylor Swift was at the center of an environmental advocacy group's leaks that left the singer feeling "terrified." Details of the pop star's travel schedule were made public by an advocacy group known for sharing celebrity's private jet travel logs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift, 32, previously came under fire by the advocacy group for the use of her private jet.
The latest data leak shook the Midnights singer to her core and made her question her personal safety.
A source close to Swift told The Sun that the leak has made the Anti-Hero singer feel worried "that they are putting a target on her everywhere she goes."
Due to a past history of overly obsessed fans, the source revealed that Swift has "'invested loads in the technology" to ensure information such as her travel itinerary are kept secret from the public.
The leak allegedly led to the pop star feeling that "she is back to square one."
Swift garnered attention from advocacy groups after she topped off a controversial list released last year.
In July 2022, the marketing firm, Yard, published a study titled, Just Plane Wrong: Celebs with the Worst Private Jet Co2 Emissions.
The study was an overview of data that was shared via the CelebrityJets Twitter page — which listed Ms. Swift as the worst private jet offender.
"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," a rep for Swift said while disputing the claim.
The data gave Swift fans eyebrow-raising insight into the singer's travel habits.
According to Yard's study, "Miss Swift is the biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of this year so far."
By July, when the study was published, Swift's private jet racked up 22,923 minutes of air time — or about 15.9 days spent in the sky.
On average, Swift's flights onboard her private jet total around 80 minutes and had an average mileage of 139.36 miles per flight. For perspective, the distance from San Francisco to Los Angeles is about 382 miles.