'They Are Putting A Target On Her': Taylor Swift Is 'Terrified' After Environmental Group Leaks Details Of Her Private Travel Schedule

Taylor Swift was at the center of an environmental advocacy group's leaks that left the singer feeling "terrified." Details of the pop star's travel schedule were made public by an advocacy group known for sharing celebrity's private jet travel logs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Swift, 32, previously came under fire by the advocacy group for the use of her private jet.

The latest data leak shook the Midnights singer to her core and made her question her personal safety.