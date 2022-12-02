'Now We Got Bad Blood': Kanye West Ex-Fans Shut Down Subreddit As They Part Ways With Embattled Rapper & Show Love To Taylor Swift
Fans of Kanye West are turning on the embattled rapper after his latest shocking comments and Twitter posts, RadarOnline.com has learned, and many are now siding with Taylor Swift following their years-long feud.
Several people in his Subreddit said he had gone too far this time, leading to multiple posts about the Anti-Hero singer in regards to her public spat with the Yeezy designer.
"This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas," read a post on December 1 amid dominating discussions about his rhetoric in an explosive interview.
Several clips of Ye have been shared on Twitter, showing the Eazy rapper explaining why he likes Hitler during a November 30 appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars, arguing "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table."
"I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis," he doubled down.
Ye later tweeted an image appearing to show a swastika inside a Star of David, which was then blocked by new Twitter chief Elon Musk as a violation of its rules.
His account is now suspended for the second time, and fans are sounding off in a Subreddit once dedicated to Ye.
"Now we got bad blood," one commented under the thread.
"Kanye, Kanye, I'm not gonna let you finish…," another quipped, referring to his now-infamous on-stage moment with Swift as she attempted to accept her award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
"Your nemesis will defeat himself before you get the chance to swing," a third posted, referring to her lyric in Long Story Short.
Meanwhile, others brought up the drama between West and Swift following the rapper's February 2016 release of his song Famous, with the controversial verse, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous."
Tension reached a boiling point after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's subsequent claims that Swift knew of West's plans to release the track, and the leak of a phone call between West and Swift discussing the song before its release.
West, who recently announced he was running for President in 2024, has been at the center of controversy since making headlines for his antisemitic message about wanting to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" in an October tweet.
The Bound 2 lyricist has been dumped by Adidas, Balenciaga, and the talent agent CAA amid his recent tirades, speaking out about his disdain for cancel culture before his account was suspended.