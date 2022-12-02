'Now We Got Bad Blood': Kanye West Ex-Fans Shut Down Subreddit As They Part Ways With Embattled Rapper & Show Love To Taylor Swift

"This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas," read a post on December 1 amid dominating discussions about his rhetoric in an explosive interview.

Several clips of Ye have been shared on Twitter, showing the Eazy rapper explaining why he likes Hitler during a November 30 appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars, arguing "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table."

"I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis," he doubled down.

Ye later tweeted an image appearing to show a swastika inside a Star of David, which was then blocked by new Twitter chief Elon Musk as a violation of its rules.

His account is now suspended for the second time, and fans are sounding off in a Subreddit once dedicated to Ye.