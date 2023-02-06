‘I’m Sorry For All The Wrong Decisions I’ve Made In Life’: Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Mom Andrea Thompson’s Death, Apologizes For His Past Mistakes
NBA star Tristan Thompson paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Andrea Thompson, who tragically passed away last week at her Toronto home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 31-year-old Sacramento Kings player shared a post on Instagram, revealing he is in the "deepest part of sorrow & grief” after the unexpected loss.
He said, “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”
He added, “Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know. I know you’re here as I write this letter.”
"I want to thank you for picking me as your son and always being there when we needed you," Thompson wrote. "You dedicated your life to four amazing kids and the church. Your work was not in vain. "
He went on to acknowledge his mistakes and apologize for his wrong decisions, though Thompson did not get into any specifics.
“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough,” he said. “Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation.”
Thompson was met with an outpouring of love and support from his famous friends, including Khloé's Kim Kardashian, who commented a white heart and dove emoji on the post. NBA icon LeBron James shared two brown heart emojis on the tribute.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Khloé, Kim and their mother Kris Jenner were in Toronto for Thompson's mother's funeral.