‘I’m Sorry For All The Wrong Decisions I’ve Made In Life’: Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence On Mom Andrea Thompson’s Death, Apologizes For His Past Mistakes

He said, “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way.”

He added, “Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know. I know you’re here as I write this letter.”