Chris Brown Pulls Out Prop Gun At Star-Studded Halloween Party Despite 2016 Arrest For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Chris Brown dressed up as a bank robber for Halloween this year and completed his costume with a prop gun, despite being accused of pulling a weapon on a female and threatening her during a party in 2016, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer, who has continuously faced legal issues throughout his career, was spotted pulling out a fake gun on the red carpet at the CARN*EVIL Halloween party on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Brown appeared to be dressed up as Ben Affleck's character in The Town and even brought his buddies to complete the bank robbery group.
Brown dressed in all-black attire, including a bulletproof vest and boots. He wore a mask identical to the movie's criminals and made sure to take it off to pose for photographers.
Despite the allegations made against him all those years ago, Brown appeared comfortable pulling out the prop gun and pointing it at the crowd.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Grammy winner looked to be in a cheery mood with his hand on the trigger. Brown wasn't the only celebrity at the star-studded event.
The party — which was co-hosted by supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio — had a star-studded guest list, including Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Larsa Pippen, Zack Teperman, Brandi Cyrus, Jack Alcott, and more.
Brown seemed unaware of the connection between the prop gun and his real-life legal issues.
In August 2016, the singer was arrested and booked after a woman claimed the singer pulled a gun on her and ordered her to leave a party at his house.
Brown allegedly threw a duffle bag out of his window when police arrived at the scene. Law enforcement found two weapons inside the bag but had a difficult time pinning the guns on the musician.
The case ended up getting thrown out, but that wasn't the last of Brown's legal issues — which started in 2009 when he beat up his then-girlfriend Rihanna.
