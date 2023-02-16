Chelsea Handler Calls Out ‘Triggered’ Tucker Carlson & ‘Cry Baby’ Ben Shapiro After They Attack Her Over Comedy Bit Where She Praised Not Having Children
Chelsea Handler accused Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro of being “triggered” by her words and tore into them after they attacked her on their shows, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last week, Handler posted a clip on Twitter that was filmed during her recent guest-hosting stint on The Daily Show. The comedy bit focused on a childless Handler being able to accomplish things that she wouldn’t have if she had children.
Handler titled the bit, “Day in the life of a childless woman.” The segment caused an uproar with conservatives who were upset Handler was proud not to be a mother.
Tucker Carlson trashed the video in a segment on his Fox News show. The host and his guest criticized the idea of a “girl boss” and argued that a single woman is not happy.
Ben Shapiro discussed the topic in his own segment calling Handler “miserable.”
Handler then made a response video where she started off the clip by blowing out smoke into the camera.
She said, “I woke up this morning, well, this afternoon, and noticed there was an emergency meeting with the receding hairline society to discuss a comedy video about not wanting kids.”
Handler added, “Why would I even need my own children when I hear these cry babies all the time.”
She added,” Look, I don’t want to debate whether I am a girl boss. Although, I did just look at my bank account and said, ‘That’s pretty girlboss!’”
Handler added that while others criticize her life choices, she has 6 New York Times best-selling books, has helped put 10 people through college, Netflix recently her recent stand-up special among countless other successes.
“You guys seem so triggered by me,” she said.
My goodness, Tucker, I think it is time for you to ask yourself a serious question. Are you really upset but how much freedom I have or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?
She then addressed Shapiro telling him, “Thank you for helping my cause not to have children. Who needs the birth control pill when your voice is 100% effective.
I don’t need a husband ben because I’m in a relationship with myself and at least in my relationship someone can get a woman to c--.”
Handler then joked that Carlson was “hate m---------" to her and told him she was “down with that.”
Carlson has yet to respond.