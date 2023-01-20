‘He Wasn’t A Journalist’: Tucker Carlson Claims Washington Post Reporter Bob Woodward Was CIA Asset Sent To Oust Richard Nixon From Office
Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed this week that long-celebrated journalist Bob Woodward was a CIA asset sent out to oust President Richard Nixon from office in 1974, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson’s shocking and unfounded claim came Thursday night during his program Tucker Carlson Tonight.
The claim also came just a few days after Carlson suggested the CIA was behind the 1963 assassination of President John. F. Kennedy.
According to Carlson, Woodward – who is arguably the most celebrated journalist of the past 50 years – “wasn’t a journalist” at all, but rather an asset sent to the Washington Post in 1971 “from the classified areas of the federal government.”
“Who exactly was Bob Woodward? Well, he wasn’t a journalist,” Carlson proclaimed. “Bob Woodward had no background whatsoever in the news business.”
“Instead, Bob Woodward came directly from the classified areas of the federal government,” he continued. “Shortly before Watergate, Woodward was a naval officer at the Pentagon.”
- Caitlyn Jenner Sucking Up To Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson To Fulfill Her Political Ambitions: Sources
- 'That’s Pretty Weird Behavior': Tucker Carlson SLAMS Congress For 'Clapping Like Seals' During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech
- 'Dressed Like The Manager Of A Strip Club': Tucker Carlson BERATES Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy For Not Wearing Suit During Visit To Washington
Although it is true Woodward joined the Washington Post shortly after leaving the Navy in 1970, the now 79-year-old two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist left the outlet after failing a two-week trial as a cub reporter due to his lack of journalistic experience.
It wasn’t until one year later that Woodward returned to the newspaper in 1971, and in June 1972 – just as President Nixon’s Watergate scandal was heating up – he and fellow Post reporter Carl Bernstein were assigned to cover the story.
“Soon after leaving the Navy for reasons that have never been clear, Woodward was hired by the most powerful news outlet in Washington and assigned the biggest news story in the country,” Carlson went on.
“And just to make it crystal clear what was actually happening, Woodward’s main source for the Watergate series was Deputy Director of the FBI Mark Felt,” Carlson added, referencing the man most suspected to be “Deep Throat” – the anonymous whistleblower who helped expose the Watergate scandal.
Despite the fact Woodward and Bernstein’s reporting helped the Post win a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for its investigation of the Watergate case, Carlson described him as nothing more than a “cog” in the machine that “forced” Nixon to resign in August 1974.
Carlson’s latest allegations against Woodward also came one week after the Fox News host claimed the award-winning journalist helped the government remove Nixon from office to place a more “obedient servant” like Gerald Ford – Nixon’s vice president at the time – in the White House.
Also shocking was Carlson’s analogy that the “bureaucratic coup” that “forced” Nixon out of office nearly 50 years ago is currently happening to President Joe Biden in the form of his newly realized classified documents scandal.