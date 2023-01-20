‘He Wasn’t A Journalist’: Tucker Carlson Claims Washington Post Reporter Bob Woodward Was CIA Asset Sent To Oust Richard Nixon From Office

Despite the fact Woodward and Bernstein’s reporting helped the Post win a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for its investigation of the Watergate case, Carlson described him as nothing more than a “cog” in the machine that “forced” Nixon to resign in August 1974.

Carlson’s latest allegations against Woodward also came one week after the Fox News host claimed the award-winning journalist helped the government remove Nixon from office to place a more “obedient servant” like Gerald Ford – Nixon’s vice president at the time – in the White House.

Also shocking was Carlson’s analogy that the “bureaucratic coup” that “forced” Nixon out of office nearly 50 years ago is currently happening to President Joe Biden in the form of his newly realized classified documents scandal.