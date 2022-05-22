The Daily Wire Shells Out Over $35K To Promote Content Slamming Amber Heard

The outlet spent roughly $20,000 to $25,000 on one particular ad sponsored by conservative influencer Candace Owens.

"I hope Johnny Depp bankrupts Amber Heard with his lawsuit. It has been absolutely ridiculous to see what that woman has been allowed to do because she flew under the radar of the MeToo movement," Owens' caption read. "Amber Heard is the perfect example of what I refer to as ‘toxic femininity’."

The ad led to an article titled "The Attempted Character Assassination of Johnny Depp", which made the blatantly false claim that "the only negative words written about the Hollywood A-lister came from the occasional film critic. Until he married Amber Heard."

The same article also incorrectly stated Depp disproved 12 of his ex-wife's 14 allegations against him in his libel lawsuit against The Sun.