Amber Heard Set To Call Johnny Depp To Stand For Second Time

Heard's attorneys are set to call Depp to the stand for the second time on Monday, May 23, according to the source. They are planning for him to be the third witness testimony of the day.

It is currently unclear on what they plan to ask the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star, or if her legal team is pursuing a new angle in the ongoing case.

As Radar previously reported, the Zombieland actress' longtime friend iO Tillett Wright took the stand last week and slammed Depp for allegedly ridiculing Heard for her lack of talent as an actress.