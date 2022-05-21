Filmmaker Oliver Stone Claims Vladimir Putin Battled Cancer Years Ago, Remembers Cruel Russian Leader As A 'Patriot'

Stone also commented on the Russia/Ukraine conflict and his thoughts on why the Russian leader may not have been properly informed before making his decision to go to war with Ukraine noting, "perhaps he lost touch - contact - with people."

"You would think he was not well informed perhaps, about the degree of cooperation he would get from the [ethnic Russians] in Ukraine," he explained, later going on to mention "isolation from normal activity" and no longer seeing people in person could have led to him misjudging the situation. "That would be one factor, that he didn’t assess the situation correctly."